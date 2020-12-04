Gender-based Foundation Seeks EFCC’s Technology Assistance i…

Gender-based Foundation Seeks EFCC’s Technology Assistance in Prosecution of Sex Offenders

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC on Thursday, December 3, 2020, received a team from Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, concerned with gender-based crimes.

The team leader, Dorothy Njemanze disclosed that the Foundation came to enlist the intervention of the EFCC in its fight against sex and gender-based violence (SGBV), through the deployment of the Commission’s lie detector technology (polygraph) in the prosecution of sex offenders.

She noted that the burden of proof usually laid with the victims, whose case she said, could be helped by the deployment of the polygraph technology on the suspects. This, she stated will not only bring justice to victims, but also reduce the cost of investigation.

Damilola Solademi of EFCC’s Directorate of Internal Affairs (DIA) who welcomed the team on behalf of DIA’s acting director, Johnson Babalola, while appreciating the Foundation for the visit, reinforced the fact that the polygraph is used for criminal investigations and corroboration of evidences in court. He disclosed that the Commission’s Polygraph Unit was the first in the country and the EFCC, the first organisation in African to get a conviction using the polygraph technology. He assured the Foundation of EFCC’s polygraph assistance in its criminal prosecution of sex offenders.









Source: EFCC News