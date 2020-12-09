EFCC Records Eleven Convictions in one Day

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibadan zonal office on Monday, December 7, 2020 secured 11 convictions before Justice Mohammed Abubakar, Justice Ibrahim Watilat and Justice W.O Akanbi of the Federal High Court 1 and 2 Abeokuta as well as Oyo State High Court 2 Osogbo, Osun State respectively.

The convicts are: Tijesunimi Adedolapo Bakare, Oluwole Osholanke Paul Oluwajuwonlo, Adeniran Timileyin, Adebambo Festus Damilare, Olaiya Olamide Olagoke others are Baura Gbenga David, Manuel Obot, Babayanju Enoch Toluwani, Shoyola Joseph, Timehin Olusola Fehintola and Olwagbenga Mujeeb Ejikune

They all pleaded guilty to the lone-count charge of impersonation, separately filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

Prosecution Counsel prayed the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Abubakar of Federal High Court 1 thereafter sentenced and convicted Adebambo, Adeniran and Oluwajuwonlo to 12 months imprisonment each; Joseph to 10 months jail term, Babayanju, Obot, Baura and Bakare were convicted and sentenced to four months imprisonment each while Olaiya was convicted and sentenced to two months imprisonment.

Justice Watilat of the Federal High Court 2 convicted and sentenced Fehintola to three months jail term with an option of N300,000 (Three Hundred thousand Naira) fine.

Similarly, Justice W.O Akanbi of Osun State High Court 2, Osogbo also convicted and sentenced Ejikunle to 24 months imprisonment. Ejikunle was found guilty of an amended charge of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code of Osun state, 2000.

The convicts are to forfeit all items recovered from them to the Federal Government of Nigeria, and also restitute sundry sums to their respective victims.













Source: EFCC News