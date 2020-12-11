EFCC Arraigns Two Lawyers For Alleged Electoral Fraud In Lag…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office , on Thursday, December 10, 2020, arraigned two legal practitioners, Sarah

EFCC Arraigns Two Lawyers For Alleged Electoral Fraud In Lagos

Omeigha Ajibola and John Ozovehe Demide, before Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos for alleged conspiracy and forgery in the conduct of the 2018 general elections of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

The EFCC had, on May 5, 2020, filed a 14-count charge against the duo that borders on alleged forgery in the elections of the Association, which produced its immediate past President, Paul Usoro.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Sarah Omeigha Ajibola… Mehr