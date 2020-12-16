Court Jails Yahoo Boy in Ibadan

Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, December 11, 2020, sentenced Ibrahim Tunde Akinsola to one year jail term for internet fraud.

Akinsola , 22 was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on amended one-count charge of fraudulent impersonation, contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (ii) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015, to which he pleaded guilty.

Following his guilty plea, prosecution counsel, Mabas Mabur prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Apart from the prison term, the judge ordered the convict to restitute the sum of $USD1,700 (One Thousand, Seven Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim, Richard Wilson, and also forfeited his iPhone 7 Plus mobile handset to the Federal Government of Nigeria.







Source: EFCC News