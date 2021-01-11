Court Adjourns Adoke's Trial Till March 1

The money laundering trial of a former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke could not go on today owing to his absence in court.

Counsel to the defendant, Kanu Agabi informed Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja that his client could not make it to court as he was held back in Dubai, United Arab Emirate , after testing positive to Covid-19.

At the last adjourned date, December 15, 2020, the court had granted Adoke permission to travel to Dubai on health grounds but was expected to return for the hearing fixed for today.

However, when the case was called the defendant was absent. Agabi informed the court that his client was at the verge of returning to the country when he tested positive for Covid-19. He disclosed that he former minister had since tested negative after treatment but could not fly back to Nigeria in time for the hearing.

He pleaded with the court for an extension of the time given to the defendant to take care of himself and be fit for trial.

Prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga did not oppose the request. Justice Ekwo consequently adjourned proceedings till March 1-4, 2021.

Adoke and Aliyu Abubakar are being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on 14 counts amended charges bordering on money Laundering.







Source: EFCC News