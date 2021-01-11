Two Convicted for Cyber Crime in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, January 11, 2021, secured the conviction of two internet fraudsters before Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court 12, Ibadan.

The convicts, Olanrewaju Ibrahim Bidemi and Abiola Amoo David, were found guilty of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 28 Laws of Oyo State 2000 and punishable under Section 419 of the same Act."

The duo pleaded guilty to their respective one-count charges when read to them.

Consequent upon their guilty plea, Justice Adeyemi convicted them and sentenced Olanrewaju and Abiola to one month and two months community service respectively with effect from the date of conviction.

Olanrewaju was ordered to restitute £1,000 (One Thousand Pounds Sterling), while Abiola was to restitute $200 USD through the Federal Government of Nigeria to their victims.

The court also ordered that items recovered from them in the course of investigation be forfeited to the government.







Source: EFCC News