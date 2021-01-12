Man Arraigned for N10m Land Fraud in Kaduna

The Kauna Zonal OffIce of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today arraigned one Mohammed Tukur Kuddaya before Justice Darius Khobo of State High Court sitting in Kaduna on a three counts charge that borders on obtaining by false pretenses.

Count one reads: "that you Mohammed Tukur Kudayya sometime in 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of ten million Naira (N10,000 000.00) from one Jamilu Buhari for the sale of property situate at Dankande along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, when you knew you had no tittle to the said property and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act".

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of Five Million Naira(N5million) with one surety in like sum who must be resident within Kaduna metropolis and own landed property to be verified by the Kaduna State Geographical Information System, KADGIS and the EFCC.

Based on the defendant's plea, E.K.Garba counsel to the EFCC urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial and remand the defendant in the Correctional Service's custody.

Job Olorunleke, counsel to the defendant informed the court that he had filled a bail application on behalf of his client, urging the court to admit him to bail to enable him prepare for his trial.

Justice Khobo, granted the defendant bail and adjourned the case till February 22, 2021 for trial.







Source: EFCC News