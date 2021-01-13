EFCC Docks Two for N3m Land Scam in Gombe…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Gombe Zonal office today arraigned the duo of Karah Emphriem and Abdullah Adamu before Justice Fatima Musa of Gombe

State High Court on four counts bordering on conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and forgery.

The defendants sometime in 2014, allegedly forged documents with which they sold a plot of land to one Muhammed Ali Bello at the cost of Three Million Naira (N3, 000, 000.00).

When the buyer (Muhammed) was trying to develop the plot in 2019, Sanusi Shehu Braimah appeared and claimed ownership of the land, that he bought it from one Alhaji Sale Usman at the cost of Five Hundred Thousand… Mehr