EFCC Arrests Lawyer for Suspected N15.7Million Theft

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, have arrested a legal practitioner, Barrister Bardi Robert.

He was arrested on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for allegedly receiving a judgment debt fund, from a Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, to the tune of N15,712, 187.38( Fifteen Million, Seven Hundred and Twelve Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty Seven Naira, Twenty Eight kobo), on behalf of his client, Igwe Ugochukwu and converted same to his personal use.

The suspect allegedly received the judgment fund in three tranches of N10,000,000( Ten Million Naira only), N737,187.28( Seven Hundred and Thirty Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Eighty Seven Naira, Twenty Eight Kobo only) and N4,975,000.00( Four Million, Nine Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand Naira only).

His alleged accomplice, one Obinna Friday Egwom, is still at large.

The suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.







Source: EFCC News