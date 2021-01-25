Maiduguri Zone Records 19 Convictions

The Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes EFCC recorded 19 convictions in 2020. The zonal head, Hamza Rilwan disclosed this on Sunday, January 24, 2020, during a sensitization visit to Radio Nigeria, Peace FM 102.50, Maiduguri, Borno State. According to him, the zone received two hundred and ninety-seven (297) petitions out which thirty-two (32) were investigated and charged to court leading to nineteen (19) convictions.

He also disclosed that a total sum of N143, 248, 200.00 (One Hundred and Forty-Three Million, Two Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand, Two Hundred Naira) belonging to governments, individuals and corporate organizations, were recovered.

The live Hausa radio programme titled "Al' amuran mu a ya'u" is aimed at enlightening the public on corruption related issues and to showcase the achievements recorded so far in the fight against corruption despite the insecurity in Borno and Yobe States.

During the programme, the zonal head called on the public to be wary of fraudsters who request for bank details and in some instances, demand for account numbers and ATM PINs that could be used to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

He urged the public to come forward with credible information concerning the activities of fraudsters and/or public office holders who illegally amass wealth as this will assist the Commission in the discharge of its mandates.









Source: EFCC News