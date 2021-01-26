22 Yahoo Boys Arrested in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 22 persons for their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

They are: Muyiwa Adetola, Adeolu Damilade, Oritsetimeyin Abel, Ademola Lekan, Abayomi Qudus, Isaac Chibueze, Ayeni Olarewaju, Aminu Kelvin, Ajama Patrick and Nesta Olotu.

Others are: Odaro Edogiawere, Balogun Ayo, Mustapha Hassan, Musbaudeen Olamilekan, Adewumi Adebayo, Charles Akpene, Joshua Ugwuomore, Ayeni Isamilola, Ogundare Kayode, Kara Uzuegbu, Akindele Samuel and Oladimeji Ashiru.

They were arrested at their various residence at Terra Annex Estate, Sangoteddo in the Ajah area of Lagos, on January 23, 2021 following actionable intelligence.

Source: EFCC News