EFCC Charges Youth on Hardwork, Integrity

Nigerian youth have been charged to make hardwork and integrity their watchword, while abhorring all manner corruption.

These were the key message of Olamide Sadiq, Head, Advance Fee Fraud (AFF) Section of the Ilorin Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 while addressing the 2020 Batch B stream 11 of Corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Sadiq urged the corps members to be dedicated, hardworking and shun all acts that could tarnish their hard earned reputation and that of their families.

According to him, people look unto the youth as leaders of tomorrow.

"I encourage you all to serve as role models by detesting acts of corruption in all its ramifications. There is no shortcut to wealth and fame other than hardwork and contentment. The joy of those who 'cut corners' to amass wealth are always short-lived and their end are always calamitous. Therefore, I urge you try as much as possible to be good ambassador of your parents, the society and the category of citizens you represent", Sadiq urged.

Sadiq also used the occasion to call on corps members to join the EFCC/NYSC CDs group saying, joining the group would give them opportunity serve as change agents.

"We encourage you to join the EFCC/NYSC CDs Group as it will avail you the opportunity to work with the advocacy arm of the Commission and be in position to serve as change agents by helping to mould kids in schools across the country through the integrity Clubs established in such institutions with the help of EFCC", he said







Source: EFCC News