Sales Rep Bags 18-Months Jail Term For Internet Fraud in E…

Sales Rep Bags 18-Months Jail Term For Internet Fraud in Ekiti

Justice Babs Kwuemi of the Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, convicted and sentenced one Adelanke Adesola Abiodun (a.k.a. Richard Lopez, a.k.a. Walker Fabian Gregory) to 18-months imprisonment for impersonation..

The 25-year-old who claimed to be an Accounting graduate from Ekiti State University was a sales representative with a private company when he was arrested by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Crime Commission, EFCC,for internet fraud.

He pleaded guilty to one count amended charge preferred against him.

Consequently, the presiding judge convicted and sentenced him to 18-months imprisonment.

Justice Kwuemi thereafter gave a consequential order that he restitutes to his victim, one Frida Thorsdottir the sum of $1,500 (One Thousand Five Hundred United States of American Dollars), through the EFCC.

He is also to forfeit one iPad and Nokia Torch to the Federal Government of Nigeria.







Source: EFCC News