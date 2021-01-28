Wanted Person Notice on Matthew O. Ezekiel Not From EFCC

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a Wanted Person notice on a certain Matthew O. Ezekiel, who is purportedly wanted by the Commission over an alleged N117billion Ponzi scheme fraud.

The alert which has been circulating in the social media, triggered several calls and inquiries by Nigerians seeking to authenticate the notice.

The Commission wishes to inform the public that the so-called Wanted Person notice did not emanate from the EFCC, and should be disregarded.







Source: EFCC News