EFCC Arrests Two Brothers for ATM Card Fraud

Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested two brothers, Samson Adayi and Jacob Adayi for alleged ATM card fraud,

The brother who were picked up today February 3, specialize in stealing innocent citizens ATM cards which they use in transferring funds from Victims’ accounts to a POS terminal, for subsequent withdrawal.

The suspects have numerous accounts which they used in carrying out their fraudulent activities.

Items recovered from them include; 29 ATM cards of different banks, bearing different names; N51,000.00 cash, Infinix X683 phone, two small Itel phone, one ear Bluetooth, one 9mobile and Airtel SIM cards.

The suspects will soon be changed to Court as soon as investigation is concluded.









Source: EFCC News