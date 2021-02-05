Court Sends Two Internet Fraudsters to Jail in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of two Internet fraudsters, Ighosotu Daniel Duwa and Eseoghene Oruteri Enoch before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos.

The EFCC, on February 5, 2021, arraigned Ighosotu Daniel Duwa and Eseoghene Oruteri Enoch separately on one count charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretences and advance fee fraud, to which they pleaded guilty.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Dada sentenced the defendants to 12 months imprisonment with an option of N3, 000,000 (Three Million Naira) fine.

The Judge also ordered that the two Samsung mobile phones recovered from them be forfeited to the Federal Government







Source: EFCC News