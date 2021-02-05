Incident at 1004 in Lagos

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to news circulating in the social media, purporting that a young man jumped to his death at an EFCC operations in Lagos.

It is true that some operatives of the Commission went for an operation at the 1004 Estate in Lagos today, February 4, 2021 and left without incident.

It was later discovered from residents that a young man in one of the wings of the estate jumped from the 7th floor, probably out of fright, and sustained injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Bar Beach Division of the Nigeria Police.







Source: EFCC News