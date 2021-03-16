EFCC Arraigns Man for N5m Property Fraud in Kano
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on March 14, 2021 arraigned one Hayatu Abdullahi before Justice Hafsat Yahaya Sani of Kano State High Courton one count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust.
The defendant, sometime in 2019, offered to sell a four bedroom duplex located at Hotoro, Off Eastern Bypass, to one Aminu Ahmed for Fourteen Million Naira (N14, 000,000). He was paid an initial sum of Eight Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira (N8, 400,000) in instalments. On the day Ahmed was supposed to pay the balance of Six Million Naira (N6, 000,000), he requested for the title document which the defendant could not… Mehr
Source: EFCC News