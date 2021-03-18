EFCC Docks Three for N31m for Procurement Fraud…

EFCC Docks Three for N31m for Procurement Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, March 18, 2021 arraigned the trio of Tijani Meliga, Rilwanu Muhammad and Alhaji Yusuf Suleman

before Justice J.J. Majebi of the Federal High Court Lokoja, Kogi State on a three count charge bordering on fraud and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N31million.
One of the charges reads " that you Rilwanu Muhammed sometimes in 2017 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being entrusted with dominion over the sum of N37,000.000( Thirty Seven Million Naira) by Aminu Abdullahi of Amazon Global Links Limited for the supply of Cashew Nuts, did dishonestly…


Source: EFCC News

