EFCC Docks Two over Alleged Internet Fraud in Ibadan…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, arraigned two persons, Aremu Ridwan Kunle and

Adegboyega Adisa Adebayo before Justice Iyabo Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan for alleged internet fraud.

Aremu was separately charged with eight counts while Adegboyega was docked on a two count charge. Their charges border on obtaining money under false pretence contrary to Section 1(2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

Aremu pleaded ‘guilty’ to counts 1,2,5,7 and 8 and ‘not guilty’… Mehr