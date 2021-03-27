We’ll Rid Nigeria of Corruption – Bawa Vows…

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa has reiterated his commitment to rid Nigeria of corruption, saying

rule of law and fear of God shall be his guiding principles.

He identified corruption as an encumbrance hampering the sustainable growth of the country, stressing the need for all hands to be on deck to deal with the menace.

Bawa disclosed this on Friday, March 26, 2021 while featuring on a Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, special interview programme, “One-on-One” anchored by ace broadcaster, Cyril Stober. “We need to change our attitudes in Nigeria. We are in the habit of worshipping… Mehr