18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Abuja, 3 in Nig…

18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Abuja, 3 in Niger
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March 25, 2021 arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters at a hideout in Gwarimpa andDawaki Extension, Abuja.
The arrest was sequel to credible intelligence obtained by the Commission on their alleged criminal activities.
The suspects are: Akpotegho Profit, 20; Aseimo Prince, 21; Ekhaguere Favour,19; Ekhaguere Esewi , 25; Kelvin Ekhaguere, 25; Temola Adex,25; Ezuzu Happiness, 21and Ekhiyokwo Emmanuel, 25.
Others are: Mena Ejife Emmanuel, 25; Clement Ifietekhai, 29; Babatunde Ilori, 35; Ejoor Joseph, 22; Okunuwe Frank Durkio, 22; Agbaga Kelvin, 22; Ajayi Kehinde David,… Mehr
Source: EFCC News