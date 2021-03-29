18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Abuja, 3 in Nig…

18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested in Abuja, 3 in Niger

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on March 25, 2021 arrested 18 suspected internet fraudsters at a hideout in Gwarimpa and

Dawaki Extension, Abuja.

The arrest was sequel to credible intelligence obtained by the Commission on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are: Akpotegho Profit, 20; Aseimo Prince, 21; Ekhaguere Favour,19; Ekhaguere Esewi , 25; Kelvin Ekhaguere, 25; Temola Adex,25; Ezuzu Happiness, 21and Ekhiyokwo Emmanuel, 25.

Others are: Mena Ejife Emmanuel, 25; Clement Ifietekhai, 29; Babatunde Ilori, 35; Ejoor Joseph, 22; Okunuwe Frank Durkio, 22; Agbaga Kelvin, 22; Ajayi Kehinde David,…


Source: EFCC News

