Court Jails Internet Fraudster One Year in Lagos…

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of one Olaofe Olamide to one year

imprisonment for engaging in internet fraud before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

He was arraigned on March 29, 2021 on one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents contrary to Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

Consequently, the prosecuting counsel, A.O. Mohammed, informed the Court of a plea bargain agreement between the prosecution and the defence.

Mohammed, further reviewed the… Mehr