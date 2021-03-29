EFCC Arrests Ten Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Akure…

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through an intelligence gathering operation code named ‘Erinle’ on Monday March 29,

2021 arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, capital of Ondo State.

Those arrested are Adekolurejo James, Gabriel Seyifunmi, Adekunle Joshua, Adeboyega Idowu, Olorunnayo Adewale, Akande Akinyemi, Oluwugbemgia Blessing, Oladepo Abiodun, Ibrahim Olagoke and Akinboyejo Abimbola.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include eight exotic cars, laptops computers, phones, documents and identity cards

The suspects have made useful statement and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are completed.