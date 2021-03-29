A 49-year-old man, Gabriel Akinsanmi has been sentenced to four years imprisonment for issuance of dud cheque, contrary to Section 1(1)(b)

Man Jailed Over Dud Cheque in Akure, Two Others Convicted in Abeokuta

of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(b)(i) of the same Act.

He was convicted on Friday, March 26, 2021 by Justice O. A. Adegbehingbe of the Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure on two counts of a four-count charge of stealing and issuance of dud cheque brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office.

His journey to prison started when the