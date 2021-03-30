Man Bags Three Months Imprisonment for Fraud…

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, Abuja presided over by Justice Peter Affen on March 25, 2021 sentenced one Ogbelegba Emmanuel Abel to three months

imprisonment for offences bordering on obtaining money by false pretence and internet fraud.

The convict was arrested on February 25, 2020 in his apartment in Maitama, Abuja following reports received by the Commission on his suspicious activities and questionable lifestyle.

Upon conclusion of investigation, the convict was arraigned in Court on one count charge of obtaining by false pretense.

He pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charge preferred against him.

Consequently, the court convicted and sentenced him to 3 months imprisonment with an option of fine of One Hundred Thousand Naira.

The Court also ordered the convict to restitute his victim the sum of $150 USD and forfeit his smartphone to the Federal Government.