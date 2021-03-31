Bawa Urges Vigilance against Illicit Financial Flows…

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commissions, EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa today Wednesday March 31, 2021 charged Nigerians to be

vigilant and play their part in checking the illicit flow of the nation’s resources out of the country.

He gave the charge in his office while receiving a report on illicit financial flows from a coalition of Nigerian Civil Society Organizations led by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA.

According to him, “it is one thing for properties to be taken to the UAE and the UK, it is another thing that we here in Nigeria are ensuring that you don’t have the opportunity to take… Mehr