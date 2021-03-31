Court Adjourns Trial of Alleged N17.4m, $6,300 Fraud to June 1 …as Suspect Gets N5m Bail Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has adjourned the trial of one

Nanpan Salihu Yaniyang, who is being prosecuted for an alleged N17,449,000 (Seventeen Million Four Hundred and Forty-nine Thousand Naira) and $6,300 (Six Thousand Three Hundred United States Dollars) fraud till Tuesday, June 1, 2021.