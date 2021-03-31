Court Adjourns Trial of Alleged N17.4m, $6,300 Fraud to June 1
…as Suspect Gets N5m Bail
Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has adjourned the trial of oneNanpan Salihu Yaniyang, who is being prosecuted for an alleged N17,449,000 (Seventeen Million Four Hundred and Forty-nine Thousand Naira) and $6,300 (Six Thousand Three Hundred United States Dollars) fraud till Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, had brought Yaniyang before the trial judge on Monday, March 22, 2021, on a four-count charge bordering on stealing and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N17,449,000 (Seventeen… Mehr
Source: EFCC News