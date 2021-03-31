Two Artisans Convicted In Ibadan…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office has secured the conviction of one Ibidapo Temitope Emmanuel before Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State

High Court, sitting in Ibadan on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence.

The 27-year-old fashion designer was arrested with a syndicate of internet fraudsters after the Commission received intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud, through which they obtained monies from unsuspecting foreigners.

The defendant, following a plea bargain with the Commission, pleaded guilty to the two-count charge preferred against him by the EFCC.

Prosecution… Mehr