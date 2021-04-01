EFCC Docks Man For Alleged $1,030,302.00 Fraud…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, arraigned one Uchenna Igwegbe before Justice Sherifah Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a three-count charge bordering on retention of proceeds of criminal conduct and

obtaining money by false pretence.

One of the counts reads: “Uchenna Justice Igwegbe, sometime between July 2013 and November 2013 in Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, retained in your control the aggregate sum of $1,030,302.00 only through your account domiciled with First Bank being proceeds… Mehr