Miracle Investment Promoter Bags 70-Year Jail Term in Sokoto…

Justice Bello Duwale of the Sokoto State High Court, sitting in Sokoto on Thursday, April 1, 2021, convicted and sentenced a fraudster, Hamzat

Muhammad Bashar to Seventy years imprisonment without an option of fine for obtaining Twenty Nine Million Eight Hundred and Sixty Five Thousand Naira (N29, 865, 000.00) by false pretence.

He was arraigned, by the Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on November 7, 2019 on a 12-count amended charge, bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you Hamzat Bashar Muhammad, Hindatu Bashar (Now at Large)… Mehr