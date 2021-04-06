Court Jails 2 Internet Fraudsters Two Years in Port Harcourt
Justice A.T Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced Gerald Uwuoma ( a.k.a, CharlieClifford Jimmy) and Promise Amadi , a serial fraudster, to two years in prison on separate charges that border on impersonation and internet fraud contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv)of the same Act.
Both defendants were convicted on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after pleading “guilty” to the charges preferred against them by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial… Mehr
Source: EFCC News