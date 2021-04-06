EFCC Hands Recovered ¥370, 000, $1,800 USD to Japanese Victi…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Thursday, April 1, 2021 handed over the sums of ¥370,000 Japanese Yen and $1,800 USD,

recovered from a fraudster, to the Japanese victim through officials of the Japanese Embassy, Abuja.

The money was recovered by the EFCC following a complaint by one Hatsumi Ozeki on January 19, 2019.

Investigation established that Ozeki was duped by one Evans Ewean-Obayagbona but the proceeds of crime was wired to him through the accounts of his accomplices- Samson Okonofua, Osifo Onaiwi-Kelly and Igbenedion Iyobor Mikel.

Speaking while handing over the money to officials of the…