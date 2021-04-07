Court Jails Oil Thief Three Years in Port Harcourt…

Justice A.T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced Otiko Silas to three years

imprisonment for illegally dealing in petroleum products without a requisite license.

He was convicted on Wednesday March 24, 2021 after pleading “guilty” to one- count amended charge, following his arraignment by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charge bordered on conspiracy and illegal dealing in petroleum products, contrary to Section 1(17) (a) of Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of… Mehr