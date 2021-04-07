EFCC, Military Police to Strengthen Partnership…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police have pledged to strengthen the cooperation between the two

institutions. This understanding was the highpoint of the visit by the Provost Marshal of the Army, Brigadier-General OL Olayinka to the headquarters of the EFCC on Wednesday April 7, 2021.

General Olayinka who was received by the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said he was in EFCC to introduce his team to the EFCC and congratulate the Executive Chairman on his appointment.

He commended the cooperation between the EFCC and… Mehr