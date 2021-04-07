Kaduna Court Grants Bail to Man Arraigned for N53m Fertilize…

Kaduna Court Grants Bail to Man Arraigned for N53m Fertilizer Scam
A Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Mohammed Tukur on Wednesday April 7, 2021 granted bail one Ibrahim Zailani Daneji who wasarraigned by the Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Cries Commission, EFCC on a 15-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of fifty three million naira( N53,000,000.00).
Zailani, allegedly diverted 16 tuck-load of fertilizers from Notore Chemical Industries Ltd, Rivers State, belonging to one Alhaji Kabiru Suleiman
Count three of the charge reads: “that you Ibrahim Zailani Daneji sometime in March, 2019 in Kaduna within the Judicial jurisdiction of this… Mehr
Source: EFCC News