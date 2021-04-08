Anti-graft War: Nigerians Are Looking Up To Us – EFCC Chair…

Anti-graft War: Nigerians Are Looking Up To Us – EFCC Chair

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, today Thursday April 8, 2021 visited the Ibadan Zonal

Office of the Commission with a message for the staff to be hardworking and devoted to work as Nigerians are looking up to them for success in the fight against corruption.

According to him, “as the saying goes, the eagle is now in the hands of the EFCC but the mission and the vision of the Commission remain the same. Therefore, I urge you to be committed to your job. Always do what is right and guard against wrongdoing.”

The anti-corruption czar who described his visit to the Zone…


Source: EFCC News

