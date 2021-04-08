Court Convicts Fraudster in Abuja…

Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Nyanya Abuja on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 convicted and sentenced one internet fraudster, Farouk Olamilekan

to three months in prison.

The defendant who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to one count of computer-related fraud and cheating.

His trouble began when the Commission, acting on intelligence report, raided the fraudster’s ‘Academy’ where young boys are being taught the tricks of fraud.

He was arrested on January 29, 2021 in the Mpape Area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Based on his guilty plea, counsel to… Mehr