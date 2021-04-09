Bawa Charges Staff To Maintain Core Values In Tackling Graft…

the virtues of courage, integrity and professionalism, which are the core values of the Commission, in tackling economic and financial crimes.

He stated this on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State while addressing staff of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC. According to him, the task of combating economic and financial crimes requires that extant laws are enforced as they should and for staff of the Commission to do this, they must adhere to the core… Mehr