EFCC, Navy Reaffirm Commitment to Fight Oil Theft…

The Lagos Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Beecroft, Apapa, Lagos have reaffirmed their commitment to

the fight against oil theft.

Speaking on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Lagos during a Courtesy Visit by Commodore B. Mohammed, the new Commanding Officer, NNS Beecroft, Zonal Head of the EFCC, Ahmed Ghali, disclosed that the Zone had secured the conviction of 76 oil thieves in less than two years.

He said the convicts were among the153 suspects handed over by the Nigerian Navy for further investigation from December 2019 till date.

Ghali also disclosed that the Zone secured the conviction of…