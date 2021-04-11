We ‘ll Fight Corruption with Rule of Law- Bawa…

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa today April 10, 2021 reiterated the Commission’s commitment to

fighting corruption within the ambits of the law.
The anti graft Czar who spoke in Kano, during his maiden visit to the Kano Zonal Office of the EFCC, recalled that, what distinguished the Commission at inception was strict adherence to the Rule of Law.
“There were no new laws that other law enforcement agencies were not empowered to enforce; the only thing that made EFCC unique, is adherence to the rule of law.
"We allow the law to take its cause. Once someone cross the line, we will do…


Source: EFCC News

