Court Convicts 11 Internet Fraudsters in Port Harcourt
Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday April 9, 2021 convicted and sentenced 11 internet fraudsters tovarious prison terms, for fraud.
The convicts were prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for offences bordering on impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.
Those convicted are Anhwo Samson, Harry Omo-egbekun Hamilton, Odiase Martins, Okuson Godspower, Destiny Ighalo, Andrew Onoyoa, Omebu Happy, Enofe Michael, Adelakun Abdulkareem, Akpowowo Favour and Imaah Joseph.
They all pleaded guilty to one count charge each preferred… Mehr
Source: EFCC News