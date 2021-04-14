Enugu Zonal Head Tasks Staff on Commission’s Mandate…

The South East Zonal Head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Oshodi Johnson has charged staff of the Zone to be altruistic in pursuit of

the Commission’s mandate, stating that the EFCC could only achieve its mission with a dedicated and disciplined staff.

Oshodi gave the charge on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 while delivering the monthly Zonal Head’s Lecture at the Zonal headquarters, Independence Layout, Enugu. ‘‘The Staff Regulations are clear on our expected behaviours with regards to our work and conducts.

‘’You must live above board on issues of integrity and professionalism as failure to do so will attract necessary… Mehr