EFCC Press Release
Again, EFCC Raises Alarm Over Fake Bawa Twitter Account
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to notify the public about the emergence of a number of fake Twitteraccounts masquerading as genuine Twitter handle of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.
Some of the fake Twitter accounts include: @AbdurasheedBawa, @AbdulrBawa and @AbdulRashidBawa1.
One of the fake twitter handles: @AbdulRashidBaw1, which was created in February following the appointment of Bawa as EFCC Chair, has witnessed a steady stream of followers, an indication that many have been hoodwinked into believing they were dealing with the EFCC Chair.
The Commission is alarmed that… Mehr
Source: EFCC News