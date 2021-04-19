EFCC Press Release…

Again, EFCC Raises Alarm Over Fake Bawa Twitter Account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to notify the public about the emergence of a number of fake Twitter

accounts masquerading as genuine Twitter handle of the Executive Chairman, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Some of the fake Twitter accounts include: @AbdurasheedBawa, @AbdulrBawa and @AbdulRashidBawa1.

One of the fake twitter handles: @AbdulRashidBaw1, which was created in February following the appointment of Bawa as EFCC Chair, has witnessed a steady stream of followers, an indication that many have been hoodwinked into believing they were dealing with the EFCC Chair.

Source: EFCC News

