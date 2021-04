Anti-graft War: EFCC Tasks Bank Compliance Officers on Cooperation The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC through CDS Nwanneka Nwokike, Head Uyo Zonal Office, on Tuesday April 20, 2021 asked for

more cooperation from Compliance Officers of banks in the investigation of economic crimes, stressing that the fight against corruption cannot be won without the support of major stakeholders across all sectors.