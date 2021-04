EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday, April 17, 2021, arrested 14 suspected internet fraudsters at Westwood Estate, Badore, Ajah Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

