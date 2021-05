EFCC Arrests 6 Suspected Fraudsters in Abuja Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters. The suspects are Edesiri Epete, Roland Francis,

Kelvin Eyeno, Adebayo Oloye, Edwin Ochuko and Jonson Godwin. Five of them were arrested between May 5 and 7, 2021 at a hideout in Shimex Estate, Pyakasa, Abuja, while the other was arrested at Queens Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.