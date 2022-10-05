Cybercrime: EFCC Warns Hoteliers The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has warned hotel owners across the country to be wary of allowing internet fraudsters to congregate or hibernate around their

facilities. The Commission gave the warning on Tuesday September 14, 2021 on the heels on an operation by the Ibadan Zonal Command of the agency that led to the arrest of 56 suspected internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun state.