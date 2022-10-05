EFCC Docks Man in Maiduguri for Converting Land Document

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 arraigned one David Osigbe Irumekhai before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on one count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust.

The defendant allegedly used the original title documents of a property kept in his custody for safe keeping to secure a loan of N2, 300, 000.00 (Two Million, Three Hundred Thousand Naira).

The count read: “That you David Osigbe Irumekhai sometime in February, 2021 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court being entrusted with original title document in respect of Plot No. 86 BOTP/99 Fika Close on Damboa Road, Comm/ Res Layout area of 1800sq.m by Tosin Joseph Todo for safe keeping converted the title document to your personal use in violation of the mode in which such trust is to be discharged and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 Penal Code Law Cap 102, Laws of Borno State 1994 and punishable under section 312 of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded “not guilty” to the one count charge.

Upon his plea, prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed asked the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in the correctional facility pending the outcome of the case.

Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matter till September 22, 2021 for commencement of trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Correctional Centre.







Source: EFCC News