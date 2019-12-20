Adoke Deported from Dubai, Arrested by EFCC

Ex-AGF denies any wrongdoing

Davidson Iriekpen in Lagos and Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) thursday arrested a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), shortly after his arrival in Nigeria from Dubai, the United Arabs Emirates (UAE).

Although his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said in a statement thursday that his client came on his own volition to Nigeria, THISDAY learnt from sources that he was deported.

Until yesterday when he left Dubai, Adoke had been in the custody of the Interpol in the UAE since his arrest on November 11 when he arrived in the country for his medicals.

The former minister arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 3.45 p.m. yesterday.

THISDAY gathered that he was picked up at the foot of the aircraft by security agents who refused anyone access to him.

However, EFCC, last night, said Adoke was…